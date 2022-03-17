Isaac Vargas, accused in 2019 Telshor Manor killing, pleads guilty to lesser charges

In this file photo from 2019, Isaac Vargas arrives in a 3rd Judicial District courtroom. Vargas pleaded guilty on March 16, 2022, to voluntary manslaughter.

LAS CRUCES - A man accused of killing another man in 2019 pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Wednesday after waiting over two years in jail.

Isaac Vargas, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of possession of a firearm as a felon. Police believe that Vargas shot and killed Isaiah Lara, 33, at the Telshor Manor apartments on Nov. 11, 2019.

A grand jury indicted Vargas on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and possession of a firearm as a felon. According to a plea agreement discussed during a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors agreed to reduce the first-degree murder charge to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for a guilty plea.

Las Cruces police were at the Telshor Manor Apartments in the 1400 block of South Telshor Boulevard in Las Cruces, the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. On Monday, Las Cruces man Isaiah Lara was killed in the apartment's parking lot.

If Vargas had faced a jury and was convicted, he could've been sentenced to 34 years in jail. With the plea agreement, Vargas will face a maximum of nine years in prison.

Court records show that Vargas has been in jail since 2019 after a judge ordered him detained until the case was resolved. According to an affidavit, Vargas fled from the scene after the shooting. After he was arrested, Vargas told police that he shot Lara in self-defense. Vargas is set to be sentenced at a later date. He remains in the Doña Ana County Detention Center until then.

