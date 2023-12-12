Isabella County man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery Money instant ticket

An Isabella County man said it's a miracle his winning Michigan Lottery instant ticket worth $2 million didn't end up in the trash.

The man, 29, purchased a Money ticket for $20, scratched it, thought it was a loser and threw it in his vehicle's center console with some other non-winning tickets, he told the Michigan Lottery.

It sat there for almost four months until his his wife asked him to check other tickets.

“About a week ago, my wife gave me a few tickets to take to the store and check, so I grabbed the tickets in my center console to double check," the man, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery. "When I scanned the Money ticket, I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I went back out to my truck to look the ticket over and realized I’d matched number 13. When I revealed the '$2 MIL' symbol underneath, I was speechless. It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash!"

He purchased the ticket at Shepherd E-Z Mart located at 550 E. Wright Ave. in Shepherd, near Mt. Pleasant.

When he claimed his prize, he opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

He plans to invest the money.

"I don’t plan on making any big purchases with the money, but rather use it as a nice financial cushion for our family," he said.

