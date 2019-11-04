Is Isagro (BIT:ISG) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Isagro S.p.A. (BIT:ISG) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Isagro Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Isagro had €81.0m of debt in June 2019, down from €92.9m, one year before. On the flip side, it has €26.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €55.0m.

How Healthy Is Isagro's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Isagro had liabilities of €86.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €48.2m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €26.0m as well as receivables valued at €50.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €57.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of €47.3m, we think shareholders really should watch Isagro's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Isagro's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Isagro had negative earnings before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 10%, to €139m. We would much prefer see growth.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Isagro's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping €5.3m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of €5.8m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Isagro's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.