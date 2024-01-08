Isaiah 117 house being built in Delaware County during 2024 for kids going to foster care

MUNCIE, Ind. — The local entry into the foster care system for young children can be abrupt, strange and terrifying.

One moment a child is at home. In the next moment, the child is under the care of social workers, strangers, in an office waiting for a foster home placement that might be across the state — with the wait sometimes lasting days.

The is a house similar to the planned Isaiah 117 home to be built in Delaware County in 2024 to care for kids removed from homes by the Indiana Deparment of Child Services. The emergency housing got a boost from the Delaware County Commissioner and the Delaware County Redevelopment Commission this month.

But that harsh introduction to foster care should become less traumatic in Delaware County during 2024 as the work of Isaiah 117, which soon will have a house for children removed from their home by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

More: Need for home to house children ahead of foster placement discussed

Delaware County Commissioners along with the Delaware County Redevelopment Commission are providing $200,000 in economic development funds from various tax increment financing districts in the county to aid in the construction of a house meant to be a temporary home for children awaiting a foster care in an emergency situation. At the Dec. 18 commissioners meeting, according to Shannon Henry, president of the commissioners, Delaware County also donated a patch of land just outside Muncie in the county to build the home.

Hannah Coffman, expansion coordinator for Isaiah 117, said the the home will be built in the coming months and be in use for children in need by Christmas 2024. Today placement families are called to see if any of those can take a child in an emergency situation. If not, the child is kept at DCS offices until someone is found.

More: Suzanne Gresham, pioneer for mental health treatment in Muncie and Indiana has died

Coffman said the exact location of the house is confidential.

Last August, Jeff Hansard, chief probation officer in Delaware County, told commissioners about the need for children taken out of a home in emergency circumstances to have an appropriate place to go.

"They have to sleep in an office building sometimes for a few days until a placement can be secured for them," Hansard said. "It's totally unacceptable. It's totally inappropriate. People within the system are just doing the best they can with what they've got."

Coffman said Isaiah 117 started in Tennessee and has been expanding ever since It has 22 homes already in Indiana and more being planned.

More: Former foster child now on a mission to spread holiday cheer to those in the system

She said the home, which will provide clothing, food and toys for the children, would serve the surrounding counties and also other Indiana counties as needed. But she said Delaware County children would be served first. There will be enough beds to easily accommodate10 children.

Children are removed from homes by Department of Child Service caseworkers for various reasons, including the arrest of parents or guardians and issues regarding the care of the children.

Coffman told commissioners that once the house opens, it means: "No more placement families will be getting 3 a.m. calls of kids coming in 30 minutes with lice, drug contaminated clothing and pest infested belongings. ... No more kids getting shuffled around the state in the middle of the night."

Donations for the house are being accepted, Coffman said. All clothing and toys should be new.

Isaiah 117 is hosting a contractor's lunch for those wanting to assist in getting the home built. The luncheon will be conducted at noon, Jan. 19 at the Innovation Connector, 1208 W. White River Blvd. in Muncie. Those interested can RSVP at delawareIN@isaiah117house.com.

David Penticuff is a reporter at The Star Press. He can be contacted at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Couinty redevelopment commission donates $200,000 for Isaiah 117 home