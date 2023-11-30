Isaiah Stevens has big 2nd half, No. 20 Colorado State beats Colorado 88-83
Isaiah Stevens scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 assists to help No. 20 Colorado State beat Colorado 88-83 on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Stevens scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half and added 11 assists to help No. 20 Colorado State beat Colorado 88-83 on Wednesday night.
James, a 6-foot-4 guard, has had an interesting path back to Sierra Canyon after leaving the program in June.
Lewis was the head coach at Kent State for five seasons before joining Deion Sanders' staff.
The Blue Devils suffered their second loss of the season.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 13. Del Don and Harmon also preview every angle of the TNF matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys.
The Magic really did that.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.
With chances for better pay, greater stability and increasing investment, college baseball might offer an appealing alternative for MLB coaches.
The Nuggets went 6-5 without their standout guard.
Matt Miazga allegedly confronted officials after their playoff win over the New York Red Bulls earlier this month.
Save a wild 60% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
Reverse coloring gives you the colors. You supply the lines. The post What is a reverse coloring book? The hottest relaxation tool of 2023, according to Google appeared first on In The Know.
“I think that this is a pivotal moment in time for professional golf … and I felt like I could be of help.”
As Tiger Woods returns to professional golf, are victories ahead? Or will he have a more subtle impact on the game?
GameStop stock is skyrocketing a week before the company is scheduled to report earnings.
They make great gifts, too!
Party season is upon us. The post 11 festive holiday party dresses and jumpsuits you can buy for less than $75 at Nordstrom appeared first on In The Know.
Happy Spotify Wrapped Day! It's that time of year again where half of your social media feed is clogged with graphics from Spotify's annual, personalized roundup, and the other half is people whining that they don't care about your Spotify Wrapped. Spotify Wrapped shows listeners their most-played songs and artists, along with other fun surprises.
With Drake Maye almost certainly moving on to the NFL, North Carolina already has his potential replacement lined up.
Hamas released 16 hostages, including one American, late Wednesday. Israel is set to free 30 Palestinians in return on the final day of a six-day truce between the warring sides, though talks are reportedly underway to extend it. Eight Americans are still being held in Gaza, here's what we know about them.
The former South Carolina governor has momentum on her side, but with Trump maintaining his runaway lead, does she have a shot at the GOP nomination?