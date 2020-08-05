After Isaias: A look at the numbers across the East

Post Tropical Cyclone Isaias is now 55 Miles north-northwest Quebec City on its way north-northeast and getting further and further away from the United States.

Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane in North Carolina, raced up the East Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado outbreak, widespread damaging winds and torrential rain to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

It will take a few more days to get a clear confirmed number of just how many tornadoes there were from Isaias.

Additionally, a possible waterspout near Ocean City, New Jersey, brought a recorded 109 mph wind gust – something truly remarkable for New Jersey.

On the right side of Isaias, powerful wind gusts were recorded from North Carolina to New England.

On the western side of Isaias, torrential rain caused flash flooding and river flooding and some very high rain totals including 9 inches in Sotterley, Maryland, 8.59 inches in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, 8.42 inches in Prince Frederick, Maryland, and 7.25 inches in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

The heavy rain caused major river flooding in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, especially on the Schuylkill River and Perkiomen Creek. The Perkiomen Creek in Graterford, Pennsylvania, also set a new all-time record crest.

Isaias came after what has been a remarkable summer in the Eastern U.S.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia all had their warmest month on record for July 2020.

Just a few weeks ago, Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on July 10. On July 6, there was significant severe weather across parts of eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey. And on June 3, a derecho tore through Pennsylvania and New Jersey where aarts of Ocean County near Long Beach island saw winds over 90 mph.

PHOTO: There is a stalled stationary front that could spark some summer storms today, and especially Thursday and Friday across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. (ABC News)

In the wake of Isaias, weather will be much quieter across the Northeast.

There is a stalled stationary front that could spark some summer storms today, and especially Thursday and Friday across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.

Story continues

There is some potential for some gusty winds, hail and heavy rain -- especially across the Delmarva peninsula.

Locally, two to three inches of rain will be possible and flash flooding could be possible in some areas.

PHOTO: Out West, the heat is slowly subsiding. However, the pattern change is bringing gusty winds, and dry lightning in some spots which could cause the development of fires and the spread of existing fires. (ABC News)

Out West, the heat is slowly subsiding. However, the pattern change is bringing gusty winds, and dry lightning in some spots which could cause the development of fires and the spread of existing fires.

Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings have been posted for parts of the region from Arizona to Wyoming.

After Isaias: A look at the numbers across the East originally appeared on abcnews.go.com