After Isaias rocks East Coast, more storms on the way

Along the East Coast, where millions are still without power thanks to Hurricane and Tropical Storm Isaias, the region is set to get more rain in the coming days.

Already Thursday morning, a round of storms is moving through parts Maryland and Virginia. These storms are headed off to Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey in the next few hours.

A new flash flood watch has been issued for the region because parts of the area received 7-9 inches of rain from Isaias. In eastern Pennsylvania, rivers are just beginning to recede from elevated levels due to the excessive rainfall. Any additional rain could cause flash flooding.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2.1 million customers were still without power along the East Coast. Those numbers are particularly bad in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, where each state has more than 600,000 customers without power.

High-resolution models are showing that some of the storms will likely make it into the New York City metro area by Friday, where localized flooding will be possible.

Then it appears another wave of strong storms will arrive early Saturday morning in parts of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania and perhaps New York City.

These storms could bring 3 to 4 inches of rain to parts of the Mid-Atlantic, especially northern Virginia to southern New Jersey, which means the flooding threat could last for the next few days.

Meanwhile out west, a fire threat remains from Arizona to Montana due to dry and gusty winds. In Nevada, the dry air and lightning pose a risk for fires.

