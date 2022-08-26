Isanti businessman and hockey dad convicted of 1993 sex worker slaying in Minneapolis

An Isanti, Minn., businessman and hockey dad who was arrested after investigators nabbed his DNA from a hot dog napkin was convicted Thursday of stabbing a sex worker to death at her South Minneapolis house nearly 30 years ago.

Jerry Westrom, 56, was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder for the stabbing death of Jeanne Ann Childs, 35, in the cold case, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced.

Childs, 35, was found stabbed to death June 13 in the shower of her Minneapolis apartment in the 3000 block of Pillsbury Avenue South. Her body was stabbed dozens of times. Her bed, bedroom and much of the bathroom was covered in her blood. During an autopsy, it was discovered that some of the stab wounds were inflicted after she died.

During their cold case investigation, law enforcement officials learned that Westrom lived in the Twin Cities from April 9, 1991, to Dec. 31, 1993, according to the charges. Records indicated he had contacts with law enforcement related to prostitution, including a conviction for solicitation in February 2016, according to the charges.

In January 2019, law enforcement officials began surveillance on Westrom, the charges say, intending to get a sample of his DNA. Investigators followed Westrom to a hockey game. While he was there he ordered a hot dog from a concession stand. After he wiped his mouth with a napkin, he later dropped it into a trash bin, where detectives recovered it and had it analyzed for DNA.

The DNA evidence linked Estrom to the 1993 homicide. According to Freeman’s office, genealogical websites were used to link the DNA to Westrom.

Westrom, in a meeting with investigators, denied he was at the apartment complex, denied recognizing Childs and denied having sex with any women in Minneapolis in 1993, according to the charges.

Westrom further told investigators, when showed the DNA evidence collected, that he had no idea why his DNA would be found in Childs’ apartment, the charges say.

“My condolences go out to the victim and her family,” Freeman said Thursday. “They have had to live without justice for her brutal murder for nearly three decades. I hope this brings some closure to them. Today’s guilty verdicts show that we will pursue convictions for serious crimes, even if it takes years to gather the evidence.”

