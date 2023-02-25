Isas make a comeback as millions try to escape soaring taxes

ISAs

The Isa has made a comeback as millions of savers and investors attempt to keep their returns away from the taxman.

The number of cash Isa deals on the market has soared by 16pc in the last year, according to analyst Moneyfacts, buoyed by increased competition between banks and higher rates across the market.

Savers are flocking to open accounts. Coventry Building Society said it has seen a 36pc rise in applications so far this year.

Rachel Springall of Moneyfacts said product choice was at close to record levels, with the number of deals at its highest since August 2019. There are 439 deals on the market, she said.

This comes as the average rate on a cash Isa has hit a 14-year high. One-year fixed rate Isas now average 3.41pc, up from 0.59pc last year, while the interest on a longer-term Isa has soared from 1.04pc to 3.68pc in the same period.

Cash Isas had been falling in popularity ever since a change to the tax rules in 2016 made them almost obsolete.

Isas used to be the only way to earn interest on savings tax-free. But after the introduction of the personal savings allowance in 2016, basic-rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 in any account without paying tax, and higher-rate taxpayers up to £500. This change has seen the number of people subscribing to cash Isas each year plummet by two million, according to data from HM Revenue & Customs.

But the Chancellor’s deep freeze on tax thresholds mean Isas once again have an important role to play in protecting savers’ hard-earned cash from the taxman.

Because of rising interest rates, many savers are now at risk of breaching their £1,000 annual allowance, which remains frozen until 2028 under government plans.

Chris Allen of the private bank Arbuthnot Latham said: “In the past, a higher-rate taxpayer lucky enough to find a savings account offering 1pc interest could hold up to £50,000 in there before exceeding the £500 tax free allowance.

“Nowadays, with the ability to obtain 4pc on savings accounts, a higher rate taxpayer would only need savings over £12,500 to exceed their £1,000 tax-free allowance.”

Stocks and shares Isas have also returned to prominence as investors are also squeezed by Mr Hunt’s dividend and capital gains tax raid.

From April, the dividend allowance – the amount savers can earn in dividends before having to pay tax – will be halved from £2,000 to £1,000. Investors will also pay more tax on the profit they make from shares when the capital gains tax allowance is cut from £12,300 to £6,000.

The FTSE 100 has recently reached a record high and experts said the attractiveness of tax-free Isas could tempt other types of investors, such as buy-to-let landlords. Property investors have faced an increasingly difficult tax regime in recent years, causing many to throw in the towel and invest their money elsewhere.

Steve Perera, of financial planner Britannic Place Financial Management, said: “Given the upcoming changes to taxation, in particular the reductions to the capital gains tax allowance and the dividend allowance, Isas have become even more valuable when structuring people's investments.

“When you combine this with the fact that markets are some way down from where they were this time last year, we are finding that Isas are still extremely popular.”

Volatile markets saw investors pull £25bn out of funds in 2022, but positive sentiment surrounding the UK stock market could inspire many to take more of a risk with their money once again. Experts said the FTSE 100, which reached a record high of 8,000 points earlier this month, still was attractive to investors.

Holly Mackay of the personal finance website Boring Money said traffic to their Isa comparison tables is “as strong as it was last year”, suggesting “the desire to take advantage of Isas and pensions before the April 5 deadline is still a powerful driver”.