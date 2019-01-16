ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX:I07) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX:I07), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ISDN Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Cher Koon Teo for S$141k worth of shares, at about S$0.22 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Cher Koon Teo.

Cher Koon Teo bought 1.73m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.16. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SGX:I07 Insider Trading January 16th 19

Insider Ownership of ISDN Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. ISDN Holdings insiders own about S$35m worth of shares (which is 46% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The ISDN Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like ISDN Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in ISDN Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

