Is ISDN Holdings Limited’s (SGX:I07) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like ISDN Holdings Limited (SGX:I07), with a market cap of S$78m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into I07 here.

Does I07 produce enough cash relative to debt?

I07 has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from S$14m to S$26m , which includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, I07 currently has S$34m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. On top of this, I07 has produced cash from operations of S$15m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 57%, indicating that I07’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In I07’s case, it is able to generate 0.57x cash from its debt capital.

Does I07’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at S$84m, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of S$198m, leading to a 2.36x current account ratio. Usually, for Electrical companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can I07 service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 16%, I07’s debt level may be seen as prudent. I07 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if I07’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For I07, the ratio of 46.08x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as I07’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

I07 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for I07’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research ISDN Holdings to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

