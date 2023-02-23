ISEC Healthcare Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: S$0.022 (vs S$0.013 in FY 2021)

ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$63.0m (up 56% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: S$12.5m (up 81% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 20% (up from 17% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: S$0.022 (up from S$0.013 in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ISEC Healthcare shares are up 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for ISEC Healthcare (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

