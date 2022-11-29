Is Isetan (Singapore) Limited's (SGX:I15) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

With its stock down 15% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Isetan (Singapore) (SGX:I15). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study Isetan (Singapore)'s ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Isetan (Singapore) is:

1.3% = S$1.4m ÷ S$107m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Isetan (Singapore)'s Earnings Growth And 1.3% ROE

As you can see, Isetan (Singapore)'s ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.9%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 22% seen by Isetan (Singapore) was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

That being said, we compared Isetan (Singapore)'s performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 1.7% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Isetan (Singapore) fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Isetan (Singapore) Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 89% (implying that 11% of the profits are retained), most of Isetan (Singapore)'s profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Isetan (Singapore) by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, Isetan (Singapore) has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Isetan (Singapore). The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. You can do your own research on Isetan (Singapore) and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

