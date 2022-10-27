New (ish) couple alert: Nina Agdal and YouTube star soak up the sun in Miami. See pics

When in Miami — head to the beach.

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul were spotted catching some rays in Miami Beach on Sunday, and almost went unnoticed. Almost.

Paps caught various snaps (and angles) of the newish couple. The YouTube star turned boxer/WWE star flexed his massive muscles on the sand while Agdal lounged with her adorable dog Daisy.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, whose past boyfriends include fellow model Jack Brinkley-Cook, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and entrepreneur Ben Kaplan, reportedly began dating Paul in June. It’s unclear how and where they met but both log quite a bit of time in the Magic City. Late last year, Logan and his brother Jake reportedly snapped up two penthouses at the planned E11even Residences Beyond tower downtown.

Back in March, Agdal celebrated her birthday here, posing in lingerie for her 1.6 million followers, writing “30 is the new 20.” The post received over 30,000 likes. Maybe Paul, 27, slipped into her DMs.

These two aren’t Instagram official — yet. But their day date was (sort of) documented.

On Sunday, Agdal posted a video on her Instagram standing in front of the water holding a football.

Caption: “Oh Miamiiiiii.”

The song: Frank Ocean’s “Swim Good.”