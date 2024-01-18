Isiah Factor: Uncensored panelist Angela Box lands new radio gig
In 2024, The Isiah Factor: Uncensored won't be the only place you can catch Angela Box.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.
In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.
Ford just revealed the NHRA Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car that'll hit the drag strip this year.
Looking for electric cars, trucks and SUVs that won't give you range anxiety? Here are the longest-range EVs, each offering at least 300 miles per charge.
Sure, there is risk involved in acquiring the likely free agent, but with Siakam on board, Indiana might have a second All-NBA-caliber player who augments its greatest strength and strengthens its greatest weakness.
After spending billions on generative AI last year, tech companies need to start monetizing their investments.
If you're going to take a shot at Baker Mayfield, make sure you have your facts straight.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
These cozy foot warmers are just the ticket when it comes to fighting freezing weather.
General Motors is recalling around 66 electric delivery vans made by its BrightDrop subsidiary after the front drive units in at least two of them caught fire late last year. The automaker says it's still investigating the root cause of the fires, but believes a manufacturing defect may have caused the drive pinion to pierce the drive unit casing, creating an oil leak that could catch fire during heavy use. GM says in paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it believes the defect was limited to its larger EV600 vehicles built between November 24, 2021 and May 24, 2022.
The mood among top minds in finance on the impact on investors from another Trump presidency is cautiously optimistic, at best.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
TCU forfeited back-to-back games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
I'm a huge fan of the Ramcharger and I haven't even driven it yet, but this shouldn't be our first plug-in pickup
The 2024 Ford Mustang, including the EcoBoost, GT and Dark Horse models, isn't exactly ALL new, but it's unquestionably better and more characterful.
Create your own walking desk and hit your 10,000-steps-a day-goal with ease.
Perhaps it's Vicarius' trend following that caught investors' attention -- as well as (I'd wager to guess) the startup's 5x year-over-year growth. Vicarius co-founder and CEO Michael Assraf tells me that the company's customer base recently eclipsed 400 brands, including PepsiCo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Equinix. Whatever put Vicarius on backers' radars, the company recently closed a $30 million Series B round led by Bright Pixel Capital, with participation from AllegisCyber Capital, AlleyCorp and Strait Capital, Vicarius announced today.