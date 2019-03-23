Isil's caliphate may be defeated but cells' guerrilla tactics point to new deadly threat

Civilians evacuated from the Isil group's embattled holdout of Baghouz wait at a screening area held by SDF, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor - AFP

The driver cocked his gun as he passed the last checkpoint before the vast no man’s land up ahead.

The stretch of open road between the eastern provinces of Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, or Highway Seven, has become the most dangerous in Syria.

While Western-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday declared victory over Islamic State’s “caliphate”, the group's followers have for weeks been demonstrating they are still able and willing to carry out attacks in its name.

Detonating suicide car bombs, IEDs and carrying out roadside ambushes, Isil has been turning back to guerrilla tactics as it readies a new modus operandi.

A female fighter of the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) flashes the victory gesture while celebrating near the Omar oil field in the eastern Syrian Deir Ezzor province

Every few days the jihadist group shares news of its successes on official media channels, one of many arms of a propaganda operation which it has weaponised to inspire terror around the world.

“I read there was one in this very spot yesterday,” the driver, an ethnic Kurd from further north, said, warily eyeing a veering motorbike in front. He took off his North Face jacket in the hope of appearing less like an outsider to suspicious locals.

In the midst of celebrating its hard-won victory, the SDF was already cautioning that the fight against Isil was not over, but simply entering a new phase.

“When we go to the frontlines, we face them,” SDF commander Adnan Afrin said, not far from the battlefield before the caliphate was retaken. “We are fighting them on the ground. We know who is in front of us.

Heavy smoke rises above Isil's last remaining position in the village of Baghouz during battles with the SDF, in the countryside of the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor

“But behind us are sleeper cells. The fight against the enemy you cannot see is much harder.”

The SDF arrested thousands of suspected Isil fighters during its three-year offensive, but US intelligence believes the group still has 15,000 to 20,000 armed adherents active across Syria and Iraq.

Terrorism experts say this is in all likelihood a modest estimate.

Members of the Isil’s senior leadership are also still alive, including its chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and thought to be hiding in desertland either in Anbar in western Iraq or Badia in central Syria, where Isil still has a presence.

They have been urging supporters to keep up the fight against SDF troops, saying their defeat in Baghuz - their final holdout - would not weaken the group, and pitching the assault as a setback in an epic struggle.

"Avenge the blood of your brothers and sisters... Set up the (explosive) devices, deploy the snipers," spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir said in an audio message released earlier this week.