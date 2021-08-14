‘ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain swipes Biden’s ‘shameful’ Afghanistan withdrawal

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain described President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan as “embarrassing” and “shameful” as the Taliban's forces continue to gain back lost territory and are nearing in on its capital city, Kabul.

"This is an absolutely shameful moment for our country. Shame on this administration. God be with our allies and the women and children in Afghanistan," McCain said in a Friday evening tweet, joining in the chorus of Republican criticisms.

In a series of tweets, McCain agreed that the United States should leave the war-torn country but specifically condemned Biden’s failure to secure the translators, women, and children who have helped support the U.S. presence in the country “for 20 years.”

"Even if you thought leaving Afghanistan was the right decision -this is a reckless, dangerous, blundering, and embarrassing withdrawal,” she added in another tweet. "We left our translators, women, children, people who helped us for 20 years to be slaughtered & our president just called a lid until Wednesday."

(The president is in Camp David and is not taking press events.)

McCain also said her father, former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, who died in 2018, would be “raging” if he were alive to see the current situation.

"Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was). Let me tell you one god damn thing — he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Raging," she wrote.

The conservative commentator also suggested America's departure from Afghanistan would spur the resurgence of the Islamic State, writing, "Also — welcome to ISIS 3.0. Give credit to the Biden administration."

The Taliban are as close as 7 miles from the capital, and experts have predicted that the terror group is just days away from organizing troops to conquer it.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and even former President Donald Trump have urged the commander in chief to play a more active role in supporting local Afghan troops to avoid a “predictable and preventable disaster.”

On Thursday, the former president said that he “personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they were doing now would not be acceptable.”

“It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone,” Trump added in an email to his supporters.

McConnell also released a statement Thursday, saying: “The Biden Administration has reduced U.S. officials to pleading with Islamic extremists to spare our Embassy as they prepare to overrun Kabul. Absurdly, naively, our government is arguing that bloodshed might hurt the Taliban’s international reputation, as if radical terrorists are anxious about their P.R."

McConnell also urged Biden to "commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st."

"Without it, al Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul," the senator argued.

McCarthy echoed the following day: "It should have been the government's responsibility to execute a responsible exit as we withdrew the remaining forces from the country. But in a matter of months, the Biden administration has led a botched withdrawal process that has now predictably handed an entire country over to terrorists."

