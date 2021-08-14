‘ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain swipes Biden’s ‘shameful’ Afghanistan withdrawal

‘ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain swipes Biden’s ‘shameful’ Afghanistan withdrawal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Richard
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain described President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan as “embarrassing” and “shameful” as the Taliban's forces continue to gain back lost territory and are nearing in on its capital city, Kabul.

"This is an absolutely shameful moment for our country. Shame on this administration. God be with our allies and the women and children in Afghanistan," McCain said in a Friday evening tweet, joining in the chorus of Republican criticisms.

In a series of tweets, McCain agreed that the United States should leave the war-torn country but specifically condemned Biden’s failure to secure the translators, women, and children who have helped support the U.S. presence in the country “for 20 years.”

WHITE HOUSE DENIES 'WAR' ON DESANTIS AMID COVID CLASH

"Even if you thought leaving Afghanistan was the right decision -this is a reckless, dangerous, blundering, and embarrassing withdrawal,” she added in another tweet. "We left our translators, women, children, people who helped us for 20 years to be slaughtered & our president just called a lid until Wednesday."

(The president is in Camp David and is not taking press events.)

McCain also said her father, former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, who died in 2018, would be “raging” if he were alive to see the current situation.

"Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was). Let me tell you one god damn thing — he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Raging," she wrote.

The conservative commentator also suggested America's departure from Afghanistan would spur the resurgence of the Islamic State, writing, "Also — welcome to ISIS 3.0. Give credit to the Biden administration."

The Taliban are as close as 7 miles from the capital, and experts have predicted that the terror group is just days away from organizing troops to conquer it.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and even former President Donald Trump have urged the commander in chief to play a more active role in supporting local Afghan troops to avoid a “predictable and preventable disaster.”

On Thursday, the former president said that he “personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they were doing now would not be acceptable.”

“It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone,” Trump added in an email to his supporters.

McConnell also released a statement Thursday, saying: “The Biden Administration has reduced U.S. officials to pleading with Islamic extremists to spare our Embassy as they prepare to overrun Kabul. Absurdly, naively, our government is arguing that bloodshed might hurt the Taliban’s international reputation, as if radical terrorists are anxious about their P.R."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

McConnell also urged Biden to "commit to providing more support to Afghan forces, starting with close air support beyond August 31st."

"Without it, al Qaeda and the Taliban may celebrate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks by burning down our Embassy in Kabul," the senator argued.

McCarthy echoed the following day: "It should have been the government's responsibility to execute a responsible exit as we withdrew the remaining forces from the country. But in a matter of months, the Biden administration has led a botched withdrawal process that has now predictably handed an entire country over to terrorists."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, National Security, Foreign Policy, Meghan McCain, Joe Biden, War in Afghanistan, Media, Taliban, Afghanistan

Original Author: Lawrence Richard

Original Location: ‘ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain swipes Biden’s ‘shameful’ Afghanistan withdrawal

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, arguing that Afghan forces had to fight back against Taliban fighters sweeping through the country. "Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel," Biden said.

  • Trump accuses Biden of not "following the plan" his admin left on Afghanistan

    President Biden on Saturday doubled down on his long-standing rationale for withdrawing the U.S. military from Afghanistan as the threat of Kabul falling to the Taliban looms large.Driving the news: Biden blamed his predecessor, former President Trump, for empowering the Taliban and leaving them "in the strongest position militarily since 2001." Trump responded with a statement blaming Biden for the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • The Taliban continues to swiftly advance in Afghanistan as Biden doubles down on his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops

    The Taliban’s offensive in Afghanistan has been swift. They've captured more than half of the regional capitals in just a week. That includes the last northern stronghold in the Balkh province. Brett Bruen, President of Global Situation Room and former diplomat who served as Director of Global Engagement at the White House, and Evelyn Farkas, former senior advisor to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, joined American voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what if anything could have been done by the U.S. to prevent this swift takeover.

  • Afghanistan withdrawal suddenly becomes perilous for Biden

    President Joe Biden’s exit from the Afghanistan War has been marred by rapid Taliban gains that threaten to turn the fulfillment of a popular campaign promise into a political liability.

  • Meet Ronald Fischetti, Trump's lawyer who used to run a law firm with the prosecutor investigating the Trump Organization

    Donald Trump's personal lawyer is a former colleague of the top prosecutor running the criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • How Donald Trump’s Election Loss Turned Out To Be A Good Thing For ‘The Daily Show’ Even Though Joe Biden Isn’t As Funny – Contenders TV: The Nominees

    Producer/head writer Dan Amira, supervising producers Max Browning and Elise Terrell, along with correspondent Dulcé Sloan joined Deadline for an MTV Entertainment Group panel on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah at the Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event. The occasion: the franchise’s 25th anniversary year and yet another Emmy nomination for Outstanding […]

  • Biden braces for brutal defeat in Afghanistan

    The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul and a retreat from any U.S. diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a stunning reversal of expectations.It's looking increasingly likely to high-ranking aides to President Biden that the U.S. will have no enduring diplomatic presence in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 — the date Biden has promised the full troop withdrawal will be complete.Why it matters: It's a major reversal from even a few weeks ago.Get market news worthy of your time with A

  • Florida COVID update: 25,991 new cases, state breaks another pandemic record

    Florida has yet again broken its case record as the state reported 25,991 more COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday.

  • Jane Seymour's Daughter Flynn Adams Opens Up About Fighting Cyber Crime

    "These platforms have permitted us to behave badly with impunity for far too long," Flynn Adams tell PEOPLE

  • Biden administration prepares for the collapse of Kabul

    The Biden administration is preparing for the fall of Kabul as the Taliban gains ground across much of Afghanistan. CBS News has confirmed that most U.S. Embassy employees, except a small handful of personnel, are expected to be evacuated within the next 72 hours. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joins CBSN from Afghanistan's capital with the latest.

  • Trump asks 'DO YOU MISS ME YET' in a statement about Afghanistan, via a proxy on Twitter

    Trump's spokeswoman tweeted out the former President's statement on Afghanistan. Twitter rules state that representing a banned person is a violation.

  • Biden holds sign with 'Dude with Sign' at White House to promote vaccines for young people

    With more than 7.5 million Instagram followers, the shaggy account could reach younger Americans who may not otherwise hear from the White House.

  • Jill Biden wears medical boot after foot injury in Hawaii

    Jill Biden is wearing a medical boot following a recent foot injury on a Hawaiian beach. The boot was on the first lady's left foot Friday as she and President Joe Biden boarded a helicopter in Delaware to fly to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. President Biden helped her navigate a short flight of stairs onto the chopper.

  • 'Grace and Frankie' Is Getting a Seventh Season—But It'll Be the Show's Last

    At least it isn't over yet!

  • Sri Lanka Catholic Church faults government's bombing probe

    Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church said Friday that 25 people charged this week in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed 269 people could be “smaller fish,” and accused the government of still not taking steps to identify the true conspirators. The head of the archdiocese of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, said the president’s office has not answered questions he raised in a letter last month over allegations that officials in state intelligence agencies knew and met with the attackers.

  • Nurses flee hospitals for high-paid travel jobs after year of COVID care

    The nationwide shortage of nurses has been made worse by the stress of treating severely ill COVID-19 patients for over a year, prompting many nurses to seek flexible, higher-paid positions through staffing agencies.

  • Trailing after early count, Zambian president questions if vote fair

    LUSAKA (Reuters) -Zambian President Edgar Lungu, trailing after early results, said on Saturday the presidential and parliamentary election was "not free and fair" after incidents of violence in three provinces. Lungu said the Patriotic Front party that he leads was consulting on its next course of action. Results from 31 of the country's 156 constituencies from Thursday's vote put businessman Hakainde Hichilema, who has criticised the president's management of an economy in turmoil ahead of Lungu, who is running for a second five-year term.

  • “Trump Is No Hitler, But…”: ‘The Meaning Of Hitler’ Directors On Parallels Between The Führer And 45

    It’s purely coincidental, but the new documentary The Meaning of Hitler was released in theaters and on-demand platforms Friday, the very day some Trump supporters (like the My Pillow guy) insisted their preferred president would magically re-take power. They woke up today to find Joe Biden still occupying the White House. The film written, directed […]

  • Trail Blazers sign 2nd-round rookie Greg Brown III using the TMLE

    At least they got his Bird rights...