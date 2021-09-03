ISIS ‘Beatle’ pleads guilty in beheadings of journalists and aid workers

An ISIS terrorist who helped kidnap, torture and kill two journalists and two aid workers pleaded guilty Thursday to eight crimes and was sentenced to life in prison.

Alexanda Amon Kotey, 37, was one of four ISIS members dubbed “The Beatles” by their captors because of their British accents.

Kotey was a key member in the captures and eventual beheadings of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff; and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. He was also involved in capture-and-kill operations against British, Italian, Danish and German nationals.

U.S. troops captured Kotey and another “Beatle,” El Shafee Elsheikh in 2018 and they were brought to the U.S. last year. Another man was killed in 2015 in a drone strike, and the fourth is serving a 7-year prison sentence in Turkey.

“Alexanda Kotey’s actions played out on the world stage, and those brutal crimes against Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller... are forever burned into the eyes of the American people,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

Kotey pleaded guilty to four counts of hostage taking resulting in death, one count of conspiracy to murder and three other conspiracy charges.

As part of Kotey’s plea deal, he must meet with the families of the victims, if they request it. After 15 years, Kotey can be extradited to the U.K. to face charges there. However, no matter how the British legal process plays out, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

While Kotey must cooperate with authorities as part of the deal, he will not have to testify in fellow “Beatle” Elsheikh’s trial.