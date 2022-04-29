Isis Brit Alexanda Kotey sentenced to life in prison for role in kidnap and murder of hostages in Syria

Alexanda Kotey pleaded guilty to all counts of kidnap-taking and conspiracy to murder (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

British Isis fighter Alexanda Kotey has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the kidnapping and killing of hostages during his time with the militant group in Syria.

Kotey, 37, was part of a notorious terror cell known as the ‘Beatles’ by their captives, alongside with three other British Isis members. The group was responsible for the kidnap, torture and murder of mostly Western hostages between 2012 and 2015.

Kotey pleaded guilty last year to eight charges including conspiracy to commit hostage-taking resulting in death and conspiracy to murder US citizens outside the United States. His co-conspirator El Shafee Elsheikh was found guilty of similar charges last month following a trial in a federal court in Virginia. Mohammed Emwazi, thought to be the ringleader of the group and the person responsible for executive the hostages, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Kotey was sentenced to life in prison on all eight counts, to be served concurrently, at a courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday. A plea deal struck with the Department of Justice could mean Kotey would be sent to Britain after 15 years to complete the remainder of a mandatory life sentence.

That kidnapping scheme Kotey was a part of led to the killing of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig. The indictment also holds the Beatles cell responsible for the deaths of British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning, and Japanese journalists Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto.