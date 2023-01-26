Isis-inspired Sayfullo Saipov guilty of eight NYC bike path murders in first Biden death penalty case

Sayfullo Saipov, who used a truck to kill eight people in a 2017 terrorist attack on a New York city bike path, has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and the destruction of a motor vehicle.

The 12-person jury at the federal courthouse in Manhattan returned the guilty verdicts against Mr Saipov in less than a day on Thursday. The jury will now decide whether the Uzbek immigrant will face life in prison or the death penalty for the attack, the worst act of terrorism in New York City since 9/11.

If the jury decides on execution, Mr Saipov would be the first person given a federal death sentence under the Biden administration. His Department of Justice has sought capital punishment for Mr Saipov and others , despite the president’s stated opposition to the death penalty.

The government argued Saipov was inspired by Isis to carry out the attack with the rental truck, and sought to be a martyr for the group.

During his closing arguments this week, federal prosecutor Jason Richman said the alleged terrorist “turned a bike path into his battlefield.”

This story will be updated.