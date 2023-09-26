ISIS official captured in northern Syria helicopter raid, U.S. military leaders say

A U.S. Army specialists takes part in a mission in an area of Syria under the administration of the U.S. Central Command in 2020. On Monday, U.S. military officials announced the capture of a man believed to be an official involved in the operations of the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria. File Photo by Spc. Jensen Guillory/U.S. Army

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- U.S. military officials on Monday announced the capture of a man believed to be an official involved in the operations of the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria.

U.S. Central Command in Florida identified the detainee as Abu Halil al-Fad'ani, who is described as an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official.

He was captured on Saturday during a helicopter raid at an unidentified location in northern Syria, CENTCOM spokesman Lt. Col. Troy Garlock said in a statement, adding that no civilians were killed or injured during the operation.

"The capture of ISIS officials like al-Fad'ani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorist from the battlefield," Garlock said. "USCENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS."

The capture comes after U.S. forces and their coalition partners claimed to have killed seven ISIS operatives and detained 25 others over a total of 36 operations carried out during August in Syria and Iraq.

In April, CENTCOM announced the slaying of Islamic State senior leader Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri during a strike in Syria, linking him to ISIS attacks in Europe and describing him as a key figure terrorist organization's leadership structure.