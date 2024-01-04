ISIS tactic to clear path through minefield inadvertently creates new obstacle for Russians - video

The occupiers loaded the motorized skid with charges from UR-77 and aerial bombs

Russian forces continue to use an ISIS terrorist tactic of sending explosives-laden armored vehicles toward Ukrainian positions, as seen in a video posted by Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov on Telegram on Jan. 4.

"Loaded with UR-77 and FAB charges, a Russian MT-LB kamikaze is trying to make a passage in the minefield near Novomykhailivka in the direction of Maryinka,” he wrote.

“The effect is rather dubious: the vehicle removes anti-tank mines and at the same time creates an anti-tank trench.”

Russian forces have also recently adopted tactics used by Hamas militants, using soldiers on motorcycles and hiding in special "cocoons" to attack Ukrainian positions, but this tactic did not yield the desired results either.

Russian invasion forces are attempting to trick the Ukrainian military in the area of Krynky on the east bank of Kherson Oblast with the help of dummy soldiers, a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on his Telegram channel Hovoryat Snayper on Dec. 21.

By placing stuffed dolls on the armor of infantry fighting vehicles, the Russians are attempting tosimulate assault operations to mislead Ukrainian command about the direction of their attacks.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine