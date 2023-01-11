Isis Wallace murder trial delayed until April

Jan. 11—PRINCETON — A trial scheduled Tuesday for a Mercer County woman facing first-degree murder in the March 2022 shooting death of a 13-year-old girl was delayed until the defense attorneys receive a review of their client.

Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Judge Derek Swope for a hearing. Attorneys Paul Cassell and Derrick Lefler made a motion to delay Wallace's trial.

Wallace's trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Cassell told the court that the defense needed additional time for a psychological report about Wallace, and that this report was expected within the next two to four weeks.

He added that Wallace was willing to waive trial during the current court session if necessary.

"Do you give up that right?" Swope asked Wallace.

"Yes, sir," she replied.

A new trial date was set for early April, and a suppression hearing concerning a statement Wallace gave to investigators was scheduled for late March.

Wallace was arrested along with her mother, Nichole Brooks, 43, of Bluefield after a March 23, 2022 shooting near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield.

A 13-year-old girl in a vehicle carrying Wallace's former boyfriend and his sister was injured by a gunshot fired from Brooks and Wallace's vehicle.

The girl was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and transferred to a Charleston hospital where officials said she later died.

Wallace and Brooks left West Virginia after the shooting and were later apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in Delaware. Both Wallace and Brooks have been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

They are being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail. Swope said Tuesday he still was not setting a bond for Wallace.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com