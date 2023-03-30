Isis Wallace pleads guilty to second-degree murder and other offenses

Mar. 30—PRINCETON — A Mercer County woman is facing 50 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and two other charges relating to the March 2022 shooting death of a 13-year-old girl in Bluefield.

Isis Wallace, 23, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope for a plea hearing. Wallace pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran. The sentences will run consecutively.

Wallace will be sentenced to 50 years in the West Virginia Penitentiary, and she will not be eligible for parole until she serves at least 15 years of her sentence, Cochran said.

In West Virginia, second-degree murder has a possible sentence of 40 years in prison.

The 13-year-old girl was struck by a single bullet fired from a vehicle Wallace and her mother, Nichole Brooks, 44, of Bluefield were driving on March 23, 2022, at the intersection of Cumberland Road and U.S. Route 460 in Bluefield, Cochran said.

The shooting took place the evening of March 23, 2022 after a verbal altercation was reported between Wallace and her ex-boyfriend outside Brooks and Wallace's home on Memorial Avenue, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with Bluefield Police Department said later during a preliminary hearing. The ex-boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and posted bond that evening. His sister, who was accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter, drove from North Carolina to get him.

After being released, the ex-boyfriend went back to Memorial Avenue with his sister and her daughter to get his belongings, Adams testified. There was another argument, and a video from a neighbor's home security camera indicated that a shot was fired at the car as it drove away. Brooks and Wallace then left in an SUV, and more security videos shot from businesses showed the SUV following the car carrying the ex-boyfriend.

Both cars reached the intersection at Route 460 and Cumberland Road. Another security video showed a shot being fired.

The girl, who was struck in the head, was driven to Princeton Community Hospital and then transferred to a Charleston hospital where she later died.

Nichole Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment and conspiracy to commit murder, Cochran said. Her trial is scheduled to start on May 30 this year. She is being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

Cochran said after the plea hearing that since Wallace's co-defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty, he could not comment any further about the case except to say that given the facts of the case and the legal issues involved, his office, law enforcement and the family believe this is the proper manner in which to handle Wallace's involvement in the case, and is in the public's best interest as well.

Wallace will be held in the Southern Regional Jail until she is sentenced on June 2.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

