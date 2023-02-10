The Isla Bryson scandal must be the end of self-ID – and the end of Sturgeon

Isla Bryson, formerly known as Adam Graham, arrives at the High Court in Glasgow

The news that Nicola Sturgeon’s self-identification policy for trans-identified prisoners has again been changed is no surprise to the thousands of women who have protested the inclusion of men in female prisons. The Scottish Prison Service will now be basing decisions on where to allocate individuals on their biological sex instead of their gender identity.

Here’s the background: last December, legislators in the devolved Scottish Parliament voted to pass the Gender Recognition Bill by 86 votes to 39, despite noisy opposition from feminists and other human rights campaigners. Sturgeon’s bill — for it was she who has passionately advocated for it since 2017 — proposed a system of “self-identification” or “declaration” for trans people. This replaced legislation that required a trans person to “prove” that they have “lived in their acquired gender” for two years. Previously, to legally change sex, they would also have to produce two medical reports, including one signed by a medical practitioner from a list of appropriately qualified medics.

The prison service’s climbdown is a result of the disgrace involving the double rapist Adam Graham who, prior to his conviction, changed his name to Isla Bryson and declared himself to be a woman. Having been sent to Cornton Vale, Scotland’s only all women’s prison, those concerned with the safety of women in jail protested this decision vehemently, pointing to previous disasters in England involving trans-identified men such as the convicted sex offender Karen White.

To the relief of many, the Scottish Prison Service has now confirmed it will disregard a prisoner’s gender identity when making decisions about whether to send them to a male or female jail. It is an embarrassing admission for Sturgeon and supporters of self-ID that the proposed new law, also backed by UK parliament, had been heavily influenced by trans activists.

It gives me no pleasure to say that feminists were right all along. For me, pointing out the dangers of glibly accepting men who identify as women into women’s spaces has been 19 years of hell, ever since I wrote a column on a rape crisis centre in Canada being sued by a transwoman because they had a policy of only allowing female counsellors to work directly with the female victims of sexual assault.

Women in prison are frightened of men, and they are frightened of prison officers failing to protect them for fear of being branded “transphobic”. For the Scottish Prison Service, the needs and rights of men overrode those of women who are vulnerable to sexual violence from those very men they are being locked up with. What is the lesson from this fiasco? It is simple.

It is to never stop speaking out against the risks to women and girls. For Sturgeon, women were collateral damage in her plan to be seen as the wokest politician. It is crucial to remember that her plans for self-identification would have also allowed trans-identified males access to women’s domestic violence refuges, hospital wards and all other single-sex spaces. This has to be the end of self-ID — and hopefully the end of Sturgeon. She threw women to the wolves and for that she will never be forgiven.