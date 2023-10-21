Islamic extremist group who celebrated Hamas massacre in Israel to march in London

The march, by members of Hizb ut-Tahrir is taking place at the same time as a larger demonstration by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. - AFP

An Islamist extremist group that celebrated the massacre of Israelis by terrorists two weeks ago is staging a demonstration in London today.

Prominent members of Hizb ut-Tahrir - which prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and David Cameron attempted to ban - have called for “Muslim armies” to now “move to liberate the whole land of Palestine”.

One article posted on Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain’s website, entitled “Let 7th October be remembered”, claimed Muslims were “overjoyed at the events”.

More than 1,400 Israelis were killed in the attack by terrorist group Hamas.

The Telegraph understands that some of the remarks have been reported to the Metropolitan Police by the Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors anti-Semitism.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign march is due to begin at Marble Arch at midday, proceeding along Park Lane, via Hyde Park Corner, Piccadilly and Trafalgar Square and ending up in Whitehall.

Hizb ut-Tahrir Britain will march separately between the Turkish and Egyptian embassies.

More than 1,000 officers from the Met will be deployed to police the event.

On Friday, ahead of the demonstrations, the Metropolitan Police said: “We will not tolerate the celebration of terrorism or death, or tolerate anyone inciting violence.”

The group is also understood to be one of several being monitored by Whitehall officials, after the Home Office warned that its members “express views that Islam is fundamentally incompatible with the Western liberal democratic system”.

Those taking part in the march must stick to a specific route and are banned from approaching the Israeli embassy.

The Met added: “We know that there is trauma and suffering in our Jewish and Muslim communities at the moment, but we also know that division between those communities will not benefit anyone.

“There will be those who try to use this period of uncertainty as an opportunity to stir up hate but we know there are many more people – from community representatives to faith leaders to ordinary members of the public – who will not let that happen.

“As a police service we will continue to support and stand alongside them.”

Dave Rich, the CST’s director of policy, said: “Hizb ut-Tahrir is an extremist organisation with a long record of overtly anti-Semitic statements. They seek to stir up hatred and division in our society and ought to be held to account.”

In a statement, Hizb ut-Tahrir said it was “a lie to state that Hizb ut-Tahrir have a long record of overtly anti-Semitic statements” and insisted: “We do not support the Hamas group.”

Hizb ut-Tahrir seeks the establishment of a caliphate in the Middle East. Experts, including former members of the group, have claimed it is a gateway to violent extremism.

It is banned in countries such as Germany, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, but not the UK.

Sir Tony Blair, the then prime minister, pledged to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as part of a counter-extremism plan following the July 7 2005 bombings, but the plan was dropped. Mr Cameron also said, as prime minister, he would ban the group but did not do so.

