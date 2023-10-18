Islamic Jihad: The Palestinian terrorist group facing blame for strike on Gaza hospital

Hamas has been at the centre of the world’s attention in the wake of its murderous onslaught on Israel earlier this month.

But a lesser-known Palestinian terrorist group, Islamic Jihad, is now in focus after Israel blamed it for a strike on a Gaza hospital feared to have killed hundreds of civilians.

Islamic Jihad has the second-biggest armed network in Gaza after the one commanded by Hamas, which governs the enclave, and took part in the October 7 attack on Israel from the territory.

Up-to-date figures on Islamic Jihad’s strength are difficult to come by, with 2021 estimates ranging from about 1,000 to several thousand gunmen, according to the CIA’s World Factbook.

The group is also believed to have a significant arsenal of rockets, mortars and anti-tank missiles.

On Tuesday night, the Israel Defense (IDF) said it was responsible for the deadly strike on the Ahli Arab Hospital, in Gaza City.

The IDF alleged that a rocket fired by the group malfunctioned en route to its target, consequently landing in the car park outside the hospital complex.

The United States on Tuesday said its own intelligence backed up Israel’s insistence that the blast was caused by a misfiring Palestinian rocket, not an Israeli airstrike.

Islamic Jihad denied this, saying it did not have any activity in or around Gaza City at that time.

The group is part of the Alliance of Palestinian Forces (APF) which rejects the Oslo Accords and whose objective is the destruction of the Jewish state.

Islamic Jihad is ideologically opposed to any peace process and is considered by Israel to be the most extreme member of the APF.

Founded in the late 1970s by Fathi Shiqaqi and Abdel-Aziz Odeh, Islamic Jihad gained support among Palestinians disillusioned with Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). Shiqaqi was assassinated in 1995 in Malta, apparently by Israeli agents.

A recipient of Iranian funding and know-how estimated by Israel to be in the tens of millions of dollars annually, Islamic Jihad has foreign headquarters in Beirut and Damascus and its deployment in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, while more limited than in Gaza, has recently grown.

The group’s armed wing, The Al-Quds Brigades, has a long history of staging attacks on Israel, including an infamous spate of suicide bombings aimed at IDF soldiers during the 1990s.

While Hamas and Islamic Jihad have had a long and tumultuous relationship, in a broad sense the two groups have a shared goal of reclaiming what they see as Palestinian territory in Israel.

Islamic Jihad is sworn to destroying Israel and replacing it with an Islamic state spanning what was pre-1948 British Mandate Palestine, including the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Analysts believe that Israeli strikes carried out in the wake of the October 7 attack have significantly weakened Islamic Jihad’s military capabilities.

However, the group has recently released statements boasting of its missile stockpiles and mortar firepower. It also claims to be in possession of several Israeli hostages.

