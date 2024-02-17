Islamic Relief USA packs thousands of meals to fight hunger

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — More than 100 people volunteered Saturday, Feb. 17 with Islamic Relief USA to fight hunger in Kenner.

With the goal to pack 40,000 meals, each bag packed could feed at least six people.

“We wanted to make sure the meal is instant, we wanted to make sure the meal is healthy and we want to make sure the meal is something you would eat. These meals have basmati rice, seven spices, pinto beans, and carrots,” said Volunteer Engagement Specialist with Islamic Relief Amrah Massud.

“Five boxes are about 1,000 meals, so y’all have about 9,000 at least,” said volunteer Jamal Seder.

He smiled keeping count of how many meals had been prepared as they continued to see the numbers increase throughout the day. Seder says Prophet Muhammad teaches him to serve humanity and it shows you the value of serving others.

“He encourages us to do good deeds. He tells us to rush towards good deeds and to actually feed someone that is in need is one of the most blessed things you could,” said Seder.

It’s the second year the event has been held here in New Orleans, and both volunteers see the turnout being even bigger in years to come.

“It just shows the generosity of the New Orleans community and how they were so excited. They were like feeding the hungry we are so on board with this,” said Massud.

“The thing is the rate that I see this one moving at, there are a lot of people eager to donate,” said Seder.

