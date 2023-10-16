Islamic State 'Beatle' suspect Aine Davis admits three terror offences

Aine Davis admitted three terror offences at the Old Bailey

A British Muslim convert once suspected of being a member of an Islamic State (IS) death squad dubbed The Beatles has pleaded guilty to terrorism charges.

Aine Leslie Davis, 39, was deported from Turkey last August after serving a seven-and-a-half year sentence for membership of IS, an armed terrorist group.

On his arrival at Luton airport, he was detained by British counter-terrorism police and charged with three offences.

On Monday, Davis returned to the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm contrary to Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000, and two charges of funding terrorism between 2013 and 2014.

Court sketch of Aine Davis

The defendant entered his pleas via video link from Belmarsh prison.

Judge Lucraft adjourned sentencing until November 13.

