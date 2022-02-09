Islamic State likely to pick battle-hardened Iraqi as next leader - officials, analysts

A view shows houses destroyed in past Islamic State militant attacks, in the town of Sinjar
Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison
·6 min read

By Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - The next leader of Islamic State is likely to be from a close circle of battle-hardened Iraqi jihadists who emerged in the aftermath of the 2003 U.S. invasion, two Iraqi security officials and three independent analysts said.

The group of potential successors to Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi, who blew himself up during a U.S. operation to capture him in Syria last week, includes one commander whom Washington and Baghdad declared killed last year, the Iraqi officials said.

The death of Quraishi, 45, was another crushing blow to IS two years after the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.

Quraishi, an Iraqi, never publicly addressed his fighters or followers, avoided electronic communications and oversaw a move to fighting in small devolved units in response to intense pressure from Iraqi and U.S.-led forces.

But those following Islamic State closely expect it to name a successor in coming weeks, as the group which imposed brutal rule over vast swathes of Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2017 continues a stubborn and deadly insurgency INSIGHT-Islamic State hits back, aided by power vacuum in Iraq and Syria in the Middle East.

Fadhil Abu Rgheef, an Iraqi expert who advises its security services, said there were at least four possible successors.

"These include ... Abu Khadija, whose last known role was Iraq leader for Islamic State, Abu Muslim, its leader for Anbar province, and another called Abu Salih, of whom there's very little information but who was close to Baghdadi and Quraishi," he said.

"There's also Abu Yassir al-Issawi, who is suspected to be still alive. He's valuable to the group as he has long military experience."

Issawi's death in an air strike in January 2021 was reported at the time by both Iraqi forces as well as the U.S.-led military coalition fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

But an Iraqi security official confirmed there were strong suspicions Issawi is still alive. "If he's not dead he'd be a candidate, he's tried and tested in planning military attacks and has thousands of supporters," the official said.

SECURITY SWEEP

The official added that Islamic State was likely carrying out a security sweep for potential leaks that led to the death of Quraishi before convening to choose or announce a successor.

Hassan Hassan, editor of New Lines magazine which has published research on Quraishi, said the new leader would be a veteran Iraqi jihadist.

"If they choose one in the coming weeks they'll have to choose someone from among the same circle ... the group that was part of the Anbari group which operated under (the name) ISIS since the early days," he said.

Islamic State emerged from the militants that waged an increasingly Sunni Islamist, sectarian-driven insurgency against U.S. troops and Iraqi forces after 2003.

The Islamic State of Iraq, also known as al Qaeda in Iraq, was an offshoot of the global al Qaeda organisation of Osama Bin Laden and the precursor to ISIS, which took shape in the chaos of Syria's civil war across the border.

Baghdadi and Quraishi, both members of al Qaeda in Iraq from the start, did time in U.S. detention in the mid-2000s. In contrast, none of the four potential successors to Quraishi had been captured by U.S. forces, one security official and one army colonel told Reuters.

Officials and analysts in various countries agree Islamic State is under more pressure than it's ever been and will never restore its self-styled caliphate. But they are divided on how significant a setback Quraishi's death is for the group.

Some say the fight against ISIS will suck in the United States and its allies for years to come as it develops into a permanent insurgency with new leaders ready to take the reins.

"In Syria, Islamic State units work as a devolved network of individual groups in order to avoid them being targeted. We don't therefore believe that Quraishi's death will have an enormous impact," one of the Iraqi security officials said.

"It's also become more difficult to follow them because they've long stopped using mobile phones for communication."

Since their territorial defeat in Iraq in 2017 and Syria in 2019, Islamic State leaders have found it increasingly easy to move between the two countries, helped by a gap in areas of control between different armed forces, some officials say.

Security and military officials said the 600 km (372 mile)long border with Syria made it a very hard for Iraqi forces to prevent militants infiltrating via underground tunnels.

NEW LEADERSHIP STYLE

Lahur Talabany, former counter-terrorism chief for Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, said some IS leaders can travel on a route across the full expanse of Iraq.

"When you see attacks increasing in a particular area I wouldn't be surprised if somebody important has been through that region," he told Reuters. "The caliphate was defeated but ISIS was never eradicated. I don't believe we managed to finish the job."

Islamic State’s possession of land in Iraq and Syria set it apart from other like-minded groups such as al Qaeda and became central to its mission when it declared a caliphate in 2014, claiming sovereignty over all Muslim lands and peoples.

Fiercely anti-Western, the group also draws on Sunni-Shi’ite tensions, saying Shi’ites were infidels who deserve to be killed.

Abu Rgheef said the new leader could have stronger military credentials than Quraishi, who Iraqi officials say was seen by followers as more of an Islamic legal mind than a military man.

"Attacks and operations will change in character depending on the style of the new leader. The new one might believe in big and intensive attacks, bombs or suicide bombers," he said.

Despite Quraishi's low profile and operational secrecy, his killing is likely to affect the group's fighters, analysts say.

Hassan said Quraishi's removal would reduce morale. "ISIS is also locked into personalities and who's most trusted," he said.

Aaron Zelin, senior fellow at the Washington Institute, said a figurehead is very important to ISIS.

"Whenever a leader of the group is killed, your oath is to the (next) leader, the individual themselves, and not to the group."

(Ahmed Rasheed reported from Baghdad, John Davison reported from Baghdad, Sulaimaniya and Geneva; additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Istanbul; Writing by John Davison, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Any Reason To Buy Canopy Growth Ahead Of Earnings?

    Canopy Growth pushed back its profitability targets and its market share has slipped. So is there any reason to buy CGC stock now?

  • India says Tesla cars won’t get tax relief if they are made in China

    India has, once again, made clear that Tesla must make locally to get any relief in import duties. The Narendra Modi government informed parliament yesterday (Feb. 8) that there cannot be a situation where the “market is India, but jobs are created in China.” The government statement has come at a time when Tesla is lobbying for tax relief, without which, it feels, its cars will be unaffordable in India.

  • Exclusive-Canadians see danger at home from U.S. political strife - poll

    Canadians say they are concerned political strife in the United States will undermine security and economic growth at home, according to a new poll, as an anti-vaccine mandate protest praised by former U.S. President Donald Trump gripped the capital and affected the border. The anxiety captured in the Angus Reid Institute survey provides a backdrop to protests across the country, at the international border, and especially in Ottawa, the capital, where police say Americans have provided a "significant" amount of money and organizational support. The Ottawa protest, now in its 13th day, has been marred by the appearance of hateful symbols, like the Confederate flag, associated with the aggressive populism embraced by Trump supporters and some protesters say their goal is not only to roll back vaccine mandates, but also to overthrow the government.

  • USA medal count at Beijing Olympics: Full list of every medal for Team USA at Winter Games

    The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Beijing Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Winter Games.

  • Endless summer lives on in Orange County's beachfront towns

    Pack your beachwear, hiking shoes and bicycles, and explore sunny Huntington Beach down to Dana Point with us.

  • Taiwan Lifts Ban on Fukushima Food in Push to Join Trade Bloc

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan lifted its ban on most food imports from areas around the Fukushima nuclear power plant which melted down in 2011, removing an irritant in the bilateral relationship and making it easier for Japan’s government to support Taiwan joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal.The decade-old ban on most foods imported from Fukushima and four surrounding prefectures will be lifted from Feb. 18, Taiwan’s government said at a briefing Tuesday. Restrictions will remain on certain food items t

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Ben & Jerry’s thinks NATO should chill a little over Ukraine

    Ben & Jerry's wants US troops to stay home instead of heading to Eastern Europe, where Russia is menacing Ukraine. The ice cream company has a long record of advocating against NATO's presence in Europe.

  • Bitcoin rallies to four-week high, ether hits three-week peak

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bitcoin rose to a four-week high on Monday, climbing for a second consecutive session, driven in part by liquidation of some short positions that have accumulated in the virtual currency's recent three-month downtrend. Since hitting a roughly six-month low on Jan. 24, bitcoin has gained about 35%. Ether, the second-largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization, touched a three-week peak of $3,180 and was last up 3.1% at $3,153.21.

  • What Does a Portfolio Manager Do?

    Portfolio managers are financial professionals who help their clients build wealth. The goal of a portfolio manager is to satisfy the investment goals of their clients. To do this, they must take into consideration a client’s time horizons, risk preferences, return … Continue reading → The post What Does a Portfolio Manager Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canadian truckers protesting vaccines turned to a Christian fundraising site after GoFundMe blocked donations. They've already raised $4 million.

    The group known as Freedom Convoy turned to the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo after GoFundMe suspended their campaign.

  • Pogba smashes Man United in front of Burnley

    Paul Pogba rips Luke Shaw's cutback past a helpless Nick Pope to give Manchester United the breakthrough against Burnley.

  • Kremlin takes crack at Macron after he met with Putin about Ukraine, saying Paris is 'not the leader' in NATO so they 'couldn't do any deals'

    Macron said Putin told him that he "won't be initiating an escalation" with Ukraine, but the Kremlin threw cold water on this.

  • 'No to the IMF': thousands protest in Argentina against debt deal

    Thousands of Argentines marched through the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to protest against a likely deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revamp more than $40 billion of debt the country cannot pay back. The protesters paraded through the capital with banners saying "no to paying the IMF" and "no to an IMF deal", a sign of rising tension in the South American nation over the tentative agreement struck late last month. Argentina and the IMF announced a breakthrough in talks in late January to revamp a failed 2018 loan, which would see debt payments pushed back but involve pledges to meet certain economic targets agreed with the lender.

  • U.S. lawmakers take Mexican president to task over need to protect journalists

    U.S. lawmakers urged Mexico on Tuesday to step up protection following the killing of four journalists this year, and criticized President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for publicly lashing out at his government's critics in the media. Writing in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Senators Tim Kaine and Marco Rubio asked for the U.S. administration to take a bigger role in pushing the Mexican government for stronger action. "Current efforts to protect journalists are inadequate ... the U.S. must work alongside Mexico to develop a more comprehensive plan to reduce the violence," the senators wrote.

  • Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal caused major frustration across US military, Army report reveals

    A 2,000-page Army investigation found that senior military officials were frustrated by the inability of the White House and State Department to recognize the imminent security threat that led to the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s 86-76 win over South Carolina

    The key talking points after John Calipari and the No. 5 Wildcats’ victory vs. Frank Martin and the Gamecocks.

  • Elon Musk helping restore internet to Tonga, officials say

    Entrepreneur Elon Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago, according to officials, while repairs on an undersea cable are proving more difficult than first thought. The tsunami severed the sole fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga to the rest of the world and most people remain without reliable connections. A top official in neighboring Fiji tweeted that a team from Musk's SpaceX company was in Fiji establishing a station that would help reconnect Tonga through SpaceX satellites.

  • Trade between Africa and China reached an all-time high in 2021

    South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, and the DRC were the top five largest African largest trading partners for China in 2021.

  • U.S. soldiers fly into Poland on jumbo jet

    On a chartered Boeing 747, hundreds of U.S. soldiers arrived in Rzeszow, located around 62 miles from the Ukraine border.A 747 of this type can carry more than 400 passengers, and the group is the largest so far to arrive of a deployment of 1,700 service members to Poland in response to worries of the impact on NATO's eastern flank in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.NATO says Russia has more than 100,000 troops stationed on Ukraine's border, including 30,000 in Belarus for joint military exercises this month.Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine but says it wants security guarantees that include a promise of no missile deployments near its borders and a scaling back of NATO's military infrastructure.