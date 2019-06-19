Islamic State says it killed 12 Nigerian soldiers in Borno state attack -statement

CAIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Islamic State on Wednesday said its West African branch carried out an attack on a Nigerian army base in northeastern Borno state and said its fighters had killed 12 soldiers.

In a statement it said the soldiers were killed and others injured following an attack in the northeastern town of Gajiram on Monday. A Nigerian Army spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; additional reporting by Maiduguri newsroom; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram, editing by G Crosse)