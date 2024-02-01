Islamism is destroying British democracy

Mike Freer’s decision to step down as the MP for Finchley & Golders Green – a north London constituency with a sizeable Jewish population – is yet another victory for Islamist aggressors against British liberal democracy.

In his letter to the chairman of the local party, Freer highlighted serious threats to his personal safety whilst serving as a parliamentarian. When meeting with constituents at a mosque back in 2011, he was accosted by a group of men belonging to “Muslims Against Crusades”. Freer, who is openly gay and an unapologetic supporter of Israel, had to be relocated to a locked room for protection.

It has also been revealed that Ali Harbi Ali – the Islamist terrorist who stabbed long-serving Tory MP Sir David Amess to death at a constituency surgery in October 2021 – had visited Freer’s constituency intending to attack him.

Alongside these events, Freer has spoken of many “low level incidents” which have clearly taken their toll on him and his husband.

The horrific Islamist killing of Sir David Amess – a fellow member of the Conservative Friends of Israel – should have served as a major wake-up call for Britain. But instead of recognising the ideological motivations behind a fatal attack which saw a well-respected MP murdered in a church hall, some sought to explain it away by referring to the “toxicity” of social media. It would be laughable if it wasn’t so utterly tragic. Islamist terror is not the only threat to MPs safety. Jo Cox was murdered by a far Right racist; others have been attacked by the mentally disturbed. But Islamist motivated attacks are the greatest threat.

I do not share Mr Freer’s unapologetic support for Israel. I do not support Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben-Gvir or Bezalel Smotrich. I welcomed foreign secretary Lord Cameron’s recent comments to the Conservative Middle East Council, which suggest that Britain is ready to bring forward the moment when it formally recognises a Palestinian state. The fact that I disagree with him does not change a simple fact: that he is an elected representative who has been returned to the Commons by his local constituents in Finchley & Golders Green on four consecutive occasions.

Part of being a mature British citizen is accepting a plurality of views on domestic and geopolitical matters which are admittedly highly sensitive. That is at the heart of the social contract that comes with living in an advanced liberal democracy, one where I – as a member of a racial, ethnic, and religious minority – enjoy considerable rights, freedoms, and protections. But they are to be valued and appreciated – not exploited in an intimidatory fashion in the name of religio-political tribalism.

Freer’s decision to walk away from British politics for fear of his personal safety is yet another example of the Islamist-inspired erosion of British parliamentary democracy.

Irrespective of political affiliation and policy preferences, those who value respect for the rule of law as a cornerstone of our liberal democracy should be gravely concerned.

Dr Rakib Ehsan is the author of “Beyond Grievance”

