Islamist anti-Semitism is behind Israel’s darkest hour since the Yom Kippur war

The intelligence failure was astonishing. As Israel fell silent to observe a religious holiday, it was surprised by a massive assault that nobody had anticipated. This was as close as the Jewish state had ever come to destruction. By the end, casualties were three times higher per capita than the United States had suffered in Vietnam. This was the Yom Kippur war of exactly 50 years ago. Yet it forms a disturbingly close parallel to the catastrophe that engulfs the Jewish state today.

The security errors that led to scenes of armed terrorists breaking out of Gaza and rampaging through Israeli towns yesterday require urgent explanation. In 1973, Israel’s military and political establishment was captured by groupthink, wrongly believing that the Arab armies would not attack because they feared they would lose. Was such herd hubris also to blame this weekend, as Jews celebrated the end of Sukkot?

Footage has shown militants firing their guns in residential areas. An unknown number of Israelis have been dragged away into Gaza as prisoners and Israel’s fabled intelligence services stand humiliated. Seeing crowds in Palestinian towns dancing and singing in jubilation, I can’t be alone in feeling sick to my stomach.

So begins a conflagration the likes of which have not been seen in my lifetime. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has declared war. This means that energy and supplies to Gaza may be cut off and the Israeli armed forces will respond with huge force, targeting not just terrorist strongholds but communications systems and infrastructure. Sources have indicated that a condition of ceasefire will be the return of all Israeli prisoners and remains. Tragedy will pile upon tragedy. Dig in for the long haul.

Meanwhile, there are fears that Hezbollah – whose stockpile of missiles is larger than some nation-states – will open an additional front in the north, splitting Israeli forces in two in a repeat of 1973. And behind it all is Iran, which funds both Hezbollah and Hamas and has long been intent on orchestrating a co-ordinated attack on the Jewish state.

It is hard to ignore the role of Western appeasement in emboldening the Iranian regime and its tentacles overseas, such as Hamas. In Britain, the Foreign Office has reportedly argued against efforts to blacklist Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, despite the MI5 director-general saying there had been 10 Iranian plots to kidnap or murder British residents in 2022.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, released $6 billion (£4.9 billion) to the regime in August, with potentially more to come. Blocks on Iran’s oil production have been quietly relaxed, allowing Tehran to sell millions of barrels a day. There is little doubt that this money boosts terrorism overseas, funding outrages like those seen in Israel. We can only hope that international assessments of Tehran’s nuclear programme – which already place it just weeks away from sufficient fissile material for a bomb – are accurate, and it doesn’t already have the capability.

Yet as is ever the case with Israel, while the battle rages in the real world, a second conflict is fought on the airwaves and online, as armies of trolls try to undermine the case for the Jewish state’s defence. Even as Israeli civilians are butchered, we are told that they deserve it. When its military responds, we are told it is “disproportionate”. Mahmoud Abbas, the “moderate” Palestinian leader currently enjoying the 18th year of his four-year term, justified the atrocities as a response to the “terror of settlers and occupation troops”.

Israel is denigrated in the language of socialism and identity politics. Hamas are “resistance fighters”, say the useful idiots of the West, merely fighting a “colonial power” when they murder Jews. These people speak with no consequences. As Saul Bellow put it, they use Israel as their “moral resort area”. Meanwhile, real people are dying 3,000 miles away.

In response, sensible voices must be absolutely clear: this was an anti-Semitic attack. It was of a piece with the pogroms carried out by the Cossacks, the Iraqi mobs during the Farhud, and the Nazis.

That last example is especially powerful, as a direct line can be drawn from Hitler to Hamas. During the Second World War, the extremist Palestinian leader Amin al-Husseini, who compared Jewishness to infectious disease and Jews to microbes or bacilli, worked with Nazi officials to translate Third Reich ideology into an Arabic context and transmit it into the Middle East via radio, leaflets and other means. His twisted ideology rings loudly in our ears today.

Look at Hamas’s charter. Article 32 – a conspiracy theory which accuses the Zionists of wishing to take over the entire territory between the Nile in Egypt and the Euphrates in Iraq, an area of thousands of square miles – says: “Their scheme has been laid out in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” To describe Hamas as being influenced by Nazi propaganda is insufficient. This is Nazi propaganda.

The fact that some Western liberals defend such action, or equivocate in their condemnation, marks them as allies of Islamist fascists. Naivete is no excuse; it is a measure of their moral bankruptcy. We must stand against those smug voices just as we stand alongside Israel against the forces of Islamism.

Jake Wallis Simons is editor of ‘The Jewish Chronicle’ and author of ‘Israelophobia: The Newest Version of the Oldest Hatred and What To Do About It’

