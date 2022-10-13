Island County deputy arrested on 2 allegations of rape

A deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday on an investigation of two separate allegations of rape.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives executed search warrants in the 20000 block of Oleary Road in Conway and arrested the off-duty Island County Sheriff’s deputy.

Both rape allegations occurred while the deputy was off duty.

Both victims were known to the deputy.

The deputy was taken into custody without incident and will be booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on potential charges of second-degree rape.