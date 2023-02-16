Island man charged with murder

Feb. 16—An Island man was arrested early Wednesday morning by Owensboro Police officers and charged with murder.

William C. Arant, 18, of the 400 block of Oak Street in Island, had been wanted in connection with the shooting death of Steven G. Powell, 20, of Calhoun.

According to the arrest citation from Owensboro Police Department, Arant was arrested at 12:44 a.m. at 606 Orchard St.

He was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center at 5:07 a.m. before being transferred to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

According to a Kentucky State Police release, the shooting occurred Feb. 9 at 375 West Second St. in Calhoun.

Along with being arrested on a murder charge, Arant was charged with first-degree burglary.

Kentucky State Police announced Sunday that Arant was a suspect in the case and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

On Monday, Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP's Henderson post, said naming Arant as a suspect was due to "various sources and information that the detectives have gathered."

"That information and intel that they received was credible with some of the evidence they have," he said.

King said troopers were called to the home in Calhoun at 3:20 a.m. to a report of a shooting. Powell was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

King said there were other people in the home, and investigators are attempting to determine the course of events.

Powell was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after being transported from the home.

Powell underwent an autopsy Friday morning at the state medical examiner's office in Madisonville.

Prior to this arrest, Arant was due to appear in Daviess County Circuit Court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 22 for enhanced first-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property (firearm) and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, according to the Kentucky Court of Justice's docket.

KSP and the McLean County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.