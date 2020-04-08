Island Pacific Assists Human Trafficking Survivors Through the Pilipino Workers Center

WALNUT, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Filipino American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, with 16 locations serving the communities in California and Las Vegas is making every effort to help at-risk communities in dire need of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Island Pacific has partnered with the Pilipino Workers Center, as part of their Care Box Program to distribute food essentials to human trafficking survivors living in the United States.

The Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) is a non-profit 501(c)3 based in Historic Filipino Town and is committed to serving our Filipino and immigrant community during this time of crisis - elderly folks, parents with young children, workers who have recently lost their jobs and other members of our community who most feel the economic and physical effects of COVID-19. In partnership with Island Pacific Seafood Market, free PWC Care Boxes will provide food and other essentials to families in current need. The PWC Care Boxes will be allocated to human trafficking survivors as far as New Mexico, North Dakota, Hawaii, Florida, Nevada, Wyoming and more.

Island Pacific Founder, Nino Lim, was able to request assistance from some of the major Asian Food Manufacturers like San Miguel Foods, SABA Sardines, and Hobe Bihon. San Miguel Foods is one of the largest food companies in Asia, who always comes to the aid of Filipino-American communities in times of need. The corporation has donated plenty of Canned Corned Beef and Canned Tuna to help the PWC Care Boxes initiatives.

Socially responsible companies like San Miguel Foods, under the leadership of its President and CEO, Ramon S. Ang, exemplify putting people before profit by not only donating to the PWC Care Box program in partnership with Island Pacific, but also lowering their prices at the grocery stores to make sure that retailers pass the savings on to the community. Companies such as San Miguel Foods are worthy of praise and recognition, particularly during a period when other businesses have instead increased their prices and taken advantage of the strong demand of the public for basic commodities.

[Island Pacific is a supermarket chain that seeks to unite communities by celebrating the Filipino "bayanihan" spirit, creating pride amongst its people and bringing awareness of the diverse culinary traditions so that our cultures' cuisine is recognized and acknowledged as part of American life and society. It is headquartered in Walnut, California and currently has 16 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas.]

