Islander aircraft production returns to Isle of Wight

The Islander has been built in Romania for 55 years

Production of an aircraft has returned to the Isle of Wight where it was first made.

The Islander was first built by Britten Norman in the 1960s at Bembridge but for the last 55 years it has been produced in Romania.

Now Britten Norman has reopened its production line on the island where it initially plans to produce two aircraft a year.

It said it aimed to increase production fourfold by 2027.

It is the first time the Islander has been built in the UK since 1968, with the first aircraft due for completion in 2024.

William Hynett, CEO of Britten Norman, said: "We're hoping to get the aircraft certified for public use probably by end of 2026-27.

"Bringing it back to Bembridge is about improving efficiencies in our supply chain and improving the efficiency of how we manufacture the aircraft."

Pete Dowers has worked for Britten Norman for 45 years and is in charge of the new production line.

He said: "I'm immensely proud and pleased. It's bringing back the iconic Islander back to its birthplace at Bembridge on the Isle of Wight."

Ellie Bayne said the team was excited that production had returned to the UK

Apprentice Ellie Bayne said: "Getting to form metal with your hands and then at the end of the day getting to see that completed aircraft take off over a runway - there's just nothing like it.

"I think everyone's really, really excited to have the aircraft come back from Romania and be built back here on the Isle of Wight. We're all really looking forward to the first one going out the door."

The BN-2 Islander is a high-wing aircraft with wing-mounted engines, capable of short take-off and landing.

It can be configured to carry up to nine passengers and there are about 800 in operation in 120 countries.

Britten Norman says its next step is to create a new generation of environmentally-friendly aircraft powered by hydrogen.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.