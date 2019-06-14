Islanders lock up Eberle with five-year deal

Forward Jordan Eberle agreed to a five-year contract that will keep him with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that it is worth $27.5 million.

Eberle, 29, has 44 goals and 52 assists in 159 games over the past two seasons with the Islanders.

He also had four goals and five assists in eight playoff games this season.

Eberle, who spent his first seven seasons with Edmonton, has appeared in 666 NHL games and has tallied 209 goals and 269 assists in his career. The Oilers drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2008.

