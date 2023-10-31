Islanders warned of 90mph winds as Storm Ciarán looms

Storm Ciarán is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain

Jersey islanders have been urged to "remain vigilant" and be prepared for "severe conditions" as Storm Ciarán approaches.

Ciarán is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern England and Wales when it arrives on Wednesday.

BBC Weather lead presenter Simon King has warned of wind up to 80mph (130km/h), perhaps even 90mph (145km/h) in the most exposed areas of southern England and the Channel Islands from late Wednesday to Thursday.

Jersey emergency planning officer Kevin Murphy said a "pan-island tactical co-ordination group" was making an "extensive review of potential risks".

Storm Ciarán is the third named storm of the season

Mr Murphy said in a statement: "This is an active situation, and we are closely monitoring the evolving weather patterns and will be releasing further instructions and advice through our official channels in due course.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant and prepared for severe conditions."

Condor Ferries has made a "number of changes" to its sailings for the Channel Islands, Poole and St Malo in response to the storm, meaning potential concern over the supply of food and medicines.

The firm does not expect to provide any high speed sailings until 7 November.

The Channel Islands Co-op is confident the storm will not cause too many empty shelves in its supermarkets.

The Parish of St Helier has cancelled all parish hall inquiries for Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of the bad weather.

