Isle of Man Airport closed due to icy conditions

The airport has been closed until further notice

The Isle of Man Airport has been closed until further notice due to icy conditions.

Flights at the facility in Ballasalla have been delayed while efforts continue to make the runways safe.

A spokesman for the airport said it was expected to take a "number of hours to clear all areas enough to make the airport safe".

Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an amber warning due to the freezing conditions.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk