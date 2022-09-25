Isle of Man-born red panda rehomed as part of breeding programme

A Manx-born endangered red panda has been rehomed at a wildlife park in Birmingham to continue an international breeding programme.

Two-year-old Aria was born at the Curraghs Wildlife Park in Ballaugh in August 2020.

General manager Kathleen Graham said the park was "proud to have made a difference for this declining species".

The animal will now be paired with a male red panda at Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park.

Red panda populations in the wild have declined by 40% over the past 50 years and it is thought there are only about 2,500 left.

The decline means the species is classed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

'Mixed emotions'

The Isle of Man's wildlife park is part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria breeding programme, which aims to conserve healthy populations of animals in captivity.

Keeper Sarah Teare-Kermeen said: "There are always mixed emotions when an animal moves on.

"We have loved and cared for Aria since day one and we are all very proud that she will now play an important role in the conservation of her species."

Aria was one of two cubs born at the park in 2020, however her sibling had to be put down after developing an untreatable neurological condition.

In December, Aria's father Kush, who was famous for escaping the park twice, also had to be put down after developing a sudden loss of co-ordination.

The park remains home to three red pandas, Aria's mother Sara and younger siblings Jinshar and Millish, who were born at the park last July.

