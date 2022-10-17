Isle of Man ferry sailings to Lancashire resume after severe gales

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after being disrupted by severe gales over the Irish Sea.

Sunday evening's crossing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its overnight return were scrapped as 60mph (96km/h) gusts hit the island.

The crossing at 08:45 BST was also brought forward by more than an hour as a result of the conditions.

However, its afternoon return journey is expected to leave as scheduled.

A spokesman for the Isle of Man Met Office said the conditions were "not unusual for autumn" but some issues, including travel disruption and tree damage had been expected.

The Ben-my-Chree is scheduled to be out of service for repairs for a week at the end of the month, with fastcraft Manannan due to carry our sailings between Douglas and Heysham during that period.

