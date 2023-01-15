Isle of Man government centre offers help with digital skills

A new centre which aims to help people to develop digital skills has been opened in the Isle of Man's capital.

Based next to the Welcome Centre in the Sea Terminal in Douglas, the initiative is part of the government's drive to reduce "digital exclusion".

It offers free access to computers and training on using devices and online safety.

Diane Kelsey MLC of the Cabinet Office said it was vital people were not "disadvantaged" by a lack of skills.

The centre, which is open on week days, also offers one-on-one training sessions and group events to help boost people's confidence in accessing the internet for online shopping and services, and using emails and Skype, as well training in basic Microsoft Office skills.

Ms Kelsey said the centre was a key part of the government's drive to "tackle digital exclusion" after a "global shift towards" accessing services and communicating online.

"We understand that not everyone wants to get online, but it is vital that island residents are not disadvantaged in accessing services or deals, or in using the internet for socialising or entertainment," she said.

"The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of being online to reduce isolation and keep in touch with friends or family through chat, email and video."

The current provision would be monitored with a view to expanding it to other locations in future, she added.

