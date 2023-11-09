Isle of Man onshore wind farm surveys to take place in south

A number of surveys to assess the land, sea and access are to take place as onshore wind farm plans progress in the south of the Isle of Man.

Manx Utilities (MU) is investigating a site at Earystane and Scard.

The ecological surveys are set to support the MU's Environmental Impact Assessment programme.

Five turbines could be built in the area, to deliver up to 130 gigawatts of energy per year, meeting up to one third of the island's annual demand.

Several surveys are to take place later this month and in December.

'Habitat types'

The move is part of a Council of Ministers commitment to produce 75% of Manx electricity through solar and onshore wind by 2026.

Work is to begin to gather samples of "ground conditions" at the intended turbine sites for laboratory testing, which will be done using a "small drilling rig", an MU spokeswoman said.

Surveyors are to walk the transport routes to Earystane and Scard from Douglas port to Castletown Beach, as part of a Preliminary Ecological Appraisal.

This work is to "record and map broad habitat types and dominant plant species".

There are underwater surveys planned from Castletown Bay which involves "scanning the seabed" as well as a "walked topographical survey for areas where the boat cannot reach".

And drones will also be used to assess the transport routes.

Arbory and Castletown Commissioners are hosting a public meeting on the ongoing assessment of the site on 29 November, with a panel of speakers including the chief minister and representatives of MU.

