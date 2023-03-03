Isle of Man stargazing observatory renamed after late founder

A stargazing observatory will be renamed to remember a founding member of the Isle of Man Astronomical Society (IOMAS).

James Martin, who helped to create the society in 1989 and build its base in 2000, died in January.

Vice Chairman Howard Parkin said Mr Martin was a "lovely bloke" whose contributions to the society were "extensive and varied".

The James Martin Observatory would be a "fitting tribute", he added.

Mr Martin held a number of positions at the IOMAS, he was secretary, chairman and most recently society president.

During his thirty-plus years with the group, he negotiated purchase of the land for the observatory in Foxdale, helped draw up plans and liaised with the local authorities and builders.

Shirley Martin, James' wife told Mr Parkin said she was "blown away" by the name change.

"He would have been so proud of it, it was his life," she added.

The idea was also met with widespread approval by IOMAS members, who agreed it was a "fitting tribute" to a man who did "so much for the society," Mr Parkin said.

An official ceremony at the observatory to formally change the name will be held later in the year.

