Isle of Wight rowers conquer Atlantic Ocean crossing

Three friends have completed a transatlantic row to raise awareness of ocean pollution.

Xavier Baker, Paul Berry and Chris Mannion from the Isle of Wight arrived in Antigua after rowing 3,000-miles (4,800 km) from the Canary Islands.

The trio were the 16th team to finish out of more than 30 crews taking part in The World's Toughest Row - Atlantic.

They have been raising money to support organisations involved in marine conservation.

The annual race begins in early December with solo, two, three, four and five-person crews from around the world taking on the challenge of rowing from the Canaries to the Caribbean.

The Mermaid Atlantic crew arrived into Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour, Antigua, at 02:45 GMT.

They completed their crossing in 43 days, 17 hours and 58 minutes.

💥RACE FINISH💥



Team Mermaid Atlantic just finished their 3,000 mile crossing in a time of 43 days 17 hours and 58 minutes coming in as our 16th team overall✊🏼



La Gomera➡️Antigua🌊3,000 miles#oceanrowing #extremesports #worldstoughestrow pic.twitter.com/EH7VEf7rgk — World's Toughest Row (@toughestrow) January 26, 2024

The trio had to contend with their dagger board being snapped by a large wave early on in the crossing, affecting the stability of their boat.

Speaking earlier in January as they passed the half-way point, Mr Baker said the voyage had been "challenging".

"We've got into the routine and it's flown by. The weather the first week was pretty intense.

"Waves were like houses coming towards you - when they break, you know about it," he added.

The team have been sharing the rowing in 90 minute shifts over 43 days and spent Christmas Day at sea.

"That was a really emotional day - being away from friends and family.

"Between the three of us, we've got a good dynamic - when one is down, the other ones pick them up," Mr Baker said.

They undertook the challenge to raise awareness of pollution in the sea and the importance of seagrass in combatting climate change.

The team have raised more than £12,000 for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, The Seahorse Trust and Surfers Against Sewage.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.