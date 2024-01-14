Isle of Wight: Trapped cat rescued from pontoon by lifeboat

A cat has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after becoming trapped under a pontoon.

The coastguard was alerted to the problem at East Cowes Marina on the Isle of Wight on Sunday afternoon.

Cowes RNLI was called out to help and, working with marina staff, they managed to free the cat by partially dismantling the wooden structure.

It sprang to freedom and the lifeboat returned to its station just after 14:30 GMT, the lifeboat station said.

It added that the crew was later contacted by the cat's owner, who had been looking for the cat all night before hearing "plaintive mewing" from under the pontoon that afternoon.

