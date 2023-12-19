Isle of Wight Wishing Seat survives Ventnor landslip

A much-loved local landmark has survived the massive landslip that happened on the Isle of Wight.

Recent social media posts about The Wishing Seat between Luccombe and Bonchurch confirm that it has survived the landslip on the island.

Residents have ventured out to check the rock, despite risks of more landslides.

The Isle of Wight Council has warned the area is "unstable and therefore dangerous".

The landforms, cliffs, boulders and steep steps in the coastal zone of Bonchurch Landslips have been attracting visitors for over 200 years.

The Isle of Wight coastal path runs through the reserve, and walkers can climb The Devil's Chimney or The Chink.

The Wishing Seat formation, which has gained its name in Victorian times, is situated at the bottom of the path.

But a large landslide near Ventnor has greatly changed the landscape in the area and some residents have been forced to evacuate from their homes.

Urgent reminder

Some islanders ventured to find out if The Wishing Seat had been affected and several social media posts show that it has remained unscathed.

Many have commented positively on the updates and have shared memories of visiting the site.

On Monday the Isle of Wight Council posted an "urgent reminder" for people to stay away from the Bonchurch landslide area.

"The area is still unstable and therefore dangerous. Please do not go to the site of the landslide, the beach or the foreshore below the landslide," the message reads.

The council added that footpaths and rights of way remained closed.

Resident Graham Lee said: "It used to be a stunning place to walk with my dogs over the years, and it will be missed by many people."

