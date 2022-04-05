Isleta officer fired at suspect driving wrong way on I-25

Apr. 4—An Isleta Police Department officer shot at, but didn't hit, a man suspected of fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen car and driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 south of Albuquerque around 1 a.m. Monday.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jason Ramirez of Los Lunas, was arrested after a short foot chase and is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, and other crimes. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that a New Mexico State Police spokesman said were not related to the incident. It's unclear who his attorney will be.

No officers or deputies were injured.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for New Mexico State Police, said around 12:30 a.m., Los Lunas Police Department officers tried to stop a red Hyundai sedan that had been reported stolen.

The car fled and officers — with the help of the Valencia County Sheriff's Office — began to pursue it until the driver merged onto Interstate 25 heading north. At that point the officers notified the Isleta Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

A short time later an officer from Isleta spotted the Hyundai on Broadway and tried to stop it. Again, the driver fled, driving southbound onto northbound I-25, nearly striking an officer, Francisco wrote in a news release.

"As the Hyundai approached milepost 213, the driver drove toward two IPD officers who were parked on the northbound shoulder," he said. "At that time, one IPD officer discharged his department-issued firearm toward the Hyundai."

The driver continued to flee and exited the interstate at Isleta. That's where BCSO joined the chase and set up tire deflation devices — which Francisco said were successful although the driver didn't stop.

As the driver tried to get on the interstate again at Rio Bravo, deputies conducted a pursuit intervention technique and the Hyundai came to a stop.

The driver, later identified as Ramirez, got out and fled on foot, Francisco said. After a chase he was taken into custody.

There were three passengers in the Hyundai, a woman and two men. One of the men, 37-year-old Daniel Sanchez of Los Lunas, was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant. The other two passengers were released.