Islington: Seventh teen charged for murder after fatal stabbing

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in north London have charged a seventh teenager with his murder.

Deshaun James-Tuitt was attacked at Highbury Fields, Islington, on 4 August 2022 and was treated by medics at the scene before dying in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 16-year-old was arrested on Friday and appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, the force said.

Six other boys, aged between 15 and 17, have all previously appeared in court charged with Deshaun's murder.

All have been remanded in custody ahead of a seven-week trial which is fixed for 30 September.

